LaHood speaks out on Legionella issue at vets' home

US Congressman Darin LaHood weighed in Friday on the lawsuits filed against the Illinois Veterans' Home over deaths during the 2015 Legionnaires' outbreak.

Lahood, who represents Illinois' 18th Congressional District, said everyone involved needs to explore all options to find the source of the problem. He said he supports the audit proposed by Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton, and is also planning to expand his efforts at the national level to prevent more deaths at the veterans home, even if that means shutting the home down.

"I think all options have to be on the table in terms of what we do there," LaHood said. "One death is too many, and to have 13 obviously is inexcusable. And so I think we have to look at all options."

LaHood said anything short of fixing the problem would be a disservice to veterans.

"No one deserves that - to come back to this country and be subjected to a home that, through no fault of their own, they contacted this disease," LaHood said.

LaHood also took a shot at gubernatorial candidates, whom he said are politicizing the vets' home issue to score political points.

