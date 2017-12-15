They said by having a lid that fits the pan, can help smother out fires.

With Christmas right around the corner, the Quincy Fire Department is warning about cooking fires.

Firefighter Jerry Smith said don't wear loose clothing while cooking. Also, watch children closely and keep pot handles turned towards the inside of the stove.

He adds having a correct size lid can help smother out a fire and even if you have put the fire out you should always call 911.

"Whether it's an exhaust fan up above or a cabinet to the side, a wall to the back of the stove those things can all be affected," Smith said. "So, we have our thermal imagery camera that we can make sure the fire hasn't spread or caused anymore fire behind the wall."

And Smith said whatever you're cooking, never leave it unattended. Smith said between 2011 and 2015 on average cooking caused the most house fires. He added about a third of cooking fires are caused by food being unattended.