Warning about cooking fires - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Warning about cooking fires

Posted:
A Quincy fire fighter shows the danger of wearing loose clothing when cooking. A Quincy fire fighter shows the danger of wearing loose clothing when cooking.
The Quincy Fire Department said to turn pot handles to the inside of the stove to prevent children pulling them down. The Quincy Fire Department said to turn pot handles to the inside of the stove to prevent children pulling them down.
They said by having a lid that fits the pan, can help smother out fires. They said by having a lid that fits the pan, can help smother out fires.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With Christmas right around the corner, the Quincy Fire Department is warning about cooking fires.

Firefighter Jerry Smith said don't wear loose clothing while cooking. Also, watch children closely and keep pot handles turned towards the inside of the stove.
He adds having a correct size lid can help smother out a fire and even if you have put the fire out you should always call 911.

"Whether it's an exhaust fan up above or a cabinet to the side, a wall to the back of the stove those things can all be affected," Smith said. "So, we have our thermal imagery camera that we can make sure the fire hasn't spread or caused anymore fire behind the wall."

And Smith said whatever you're cooking, never leave it unattended. Smith said between 2011 and 2015 on average cooking caused the most house fires. He added about a third of cooking fires are caused by food being unattended.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.