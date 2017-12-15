On A Mission: Clark County girls enjoy early success

Since their loss in last season's Class 3 quarterfinals the Clark County girls basketball team has yet to suffer another setback. Already off to a perfect (7-0) start to this season, John Weaver's team has quickly moved forward.



"The feeling of our last game when we lost (is motivation)," said senior guard Abby Brown.



"We really want to get back to that spot and go further this year. We just know we have to continue playing well and keep our defense good."



With five returning seniors and a roster loaded with talent..the two-time defending Clarence Cannon Conference champions expect to get everybody's best on the floor, especially after coming so close to a trip to the final four last year.



"Everybody is gunning for us," said head coach John Weaver.



"We have a target on our back We've won our conference the last two years To win big games and to go far that is what we need."



Meanwhile, the Indians defense has been their bread and butter through the season's first seven games. Clark County's opponents are averaging just 30-points per game.



"We just talk telling the girls where we're at and just getting down and playing good defense," said senior guard Carissa Bevans.



"That is really what we're emphasizing. I think that is what is helping us win all these games."



That suffocating style is what the Indians say will continue to pay off.



"Right now, defensively, we've been pretty good at holding teams in the 20's and 30's. So we feel like on that end of the floor we're that's what it takes to win games late in the season and to be a good team," said Weaver.



Clark County puts its perfect record on the line Saturday morning in the Gem City as they square off against QND in the 'Rumble on the River' at John Wood.

