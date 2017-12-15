Brown County's Alsup signs with C-SC softball

One of the area's top pitchers is now off the college recruiting market.



Friday afternoon, Brown County's Hailey Alsup made her commitment to the Culver-Stockton softball program official.



The Hornets ace in the circle is getting what she feels is the opportunity of a lifetime - a chance to continue her career at the next level.



"It's kind of very astonishing because not a lot of people get this (once in a) lifetime thing," she said.



"So it's really exciting for me to be able to commit to softball in college and not just leave it in high school, and that [Culver-Stockton] picked me is kind of incredible because not everyone gets that chance."



Alsup has played a significant role in Brown County's 42 wins the last two seasons, including a regional title in 2016.

