Salvation Army Family Store in Hannibal moving locations - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Salvation Army Family Store in Hannibal moving locations

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The Salvation Army Family Store in Downtown Hannibal. The Salvation Army Family Store in Downtown Hannibal.
The Salvation Army Family Store in Downtown Hannibal is closed for the next month. The Salvation Army Family Store in Downtown Hannibal is closed for the next month.
Inside the Salvation Army Family Store. Inside the Salvation Army Family Store.
Family Services will still be operating out of the Broadway location until further notice. Family Services will still be operating out of the Broadway location until further notice.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Salvation Army Family Store in Downtown Hannibal is closed for the next month. 

Friday was the last day at the downtown location. The Salvation Army is moving its thrift store to a new place across town. Officials say the new building will be twice the size of the building they've been operating out of. 

"We're just outgrowing this facility and we think we could serve the community better by having a large facility because everything the store does goes to support our family services here in Hannibal," said Salvation Army Family Store Manager Melissa Kurz. 

The new location will be at the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center off of Highway 61.

It's expected to open January 15. 

Family Services will still be operating out of the Broadway location until further notice.

During the move, The Salvation Army is still accepting donations. If you would like to donate, go to their new location at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. Kurz says there will be a doorbell out front to alert people inside of a donation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.