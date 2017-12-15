Salvation Army Family Store in Hannibal moving locations

Family Services will still be operating out of the Broadway location until further notice.

The Salvation Army Family Store in Downtown Hannibal is closed for the next month.

Friday was the last day at the downtown location. The Salvation Army is moving its thrift store to a new place across town. Officials say the new building will be twice the size of the building they've been operating out of.

"We're just outgrowing this facility and we think we could serve the community better by having a large facility because everything the store does goes to support our family services here in Hannibal," said Salvation Army Family Store Manager Melissa Kurz.

The new location will be at the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center off of Highway 61.

It's expected to open January 15.

During the move, The Salvation Army is still accepting donations. If you would like to donate, go to their new location at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. Kurz says there will be a doorbell out front to alert people inside of a donation.