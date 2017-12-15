Last minute holiday shopping underway

According to a new survey, getting a late start to the holiday shopping season has become less frequent over the past decade.

According to a new survey, getting a late start to the holiday shopping season has become less frequent over the past decade. That's certainly not the case for everyone.

"We are out doing some last minute Christmas shopping," said Quincy Shopper Brenton Cawthon. "Even though we just finished up. I'm hoping she enjoys her gifts. I'm not too sure if she will but I hope she does."

"I'm doing my last minute Christmas shopping for my granddaughters," said Keokuk Resident Linda Guymon. "I'm trying to catch the bargains."

For the first time in more than a decade, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year. So if you're the kind of person who waits until Christmas Eve to get gifts, you're most likely not going to be able to do that this year because most stores will be closed.