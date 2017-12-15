Last minute holiday shopping underway

Authorities say a teenager was arrested Thursday for making a terrorist threat to the Paris R-II School District.More >>
With Christmas right around the corner the Quincy Fire Department is warning about cooking fires.More >>
The Quincy Police Department spent Friday afternoon handing out gift cards in an effort to help community members enjoy the holidays.More >>
Recipients of Meals on Wheels in Marion County, Missouri, had a special surprise on Friday.More >>
A car and a school bus collided Friday morning in Quincy, according to the police department.More >>
Iowa parks are facing staffing shortages after years of declining funding to the state Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Even in his absence, the former voice of the sports world on the WGEM radio airwaves is still having a lasting, positive impact.More >>
An Arby's restaurant will be opened in Hannibal soon, according to company officials.More >>
The Salvation Army says its Hannibal family store will be in a new location beginning next week.More >>
Kate Sanders was selected as the December WGEM Golden Apple Award winner. Sanders has spent 29 years teaching deaf and hard of hearing students.More >>
