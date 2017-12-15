Mother grateful for support after Christmas money stolen

Quincy Mom Bethany Caldwell says she left her wallet in a cart outside the Kmart in Quincy Monday night.

When she went back to get it, $375 was gone. Within a week, the community reached out to help Bethany and her family.

"You have provided us with hope that we as human beings have compassion and are able to help others in times of need," said Caldwell. "You've made me see what Christmas is really about and that's helping others and loving others."

Bethany says she received toys, money and Christmas gifts from members of the community; all valued more than the $375 that was stolen from her.