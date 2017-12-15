Mother grateful for support after Christmas money stolen - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mother grateful for support after Christmas money stolen

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Bethany Caldwell speaks about stolen Christmas money. Bethany Caldwell speaks about stolen Christmas money.
Caldwell's child puts an ornament on the Christmas tree. Caldwell's child puts an ornament on the Christmas tree.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Mom Bethany Caldwell says she left her wallet in a cart outside the Kmart in Quincy Monday night

When she went back to get it, $375 was gone. Within a week, the community reached out to help Bethany and her family. 

"You have provided us with hope that we as human beings have compassion and are able to help others in times of need," said Caldwell. "You've made me see what Christmas is really about and that's helping others and loving others."

Bethany says she received toys, money and Christmas gifts from members of the community; all valued more than the $375 that was stolen from her.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.