Local veterans celebrate Christmas with the community

The Christmas Party took place on Saturday.

Veterans in Quincy got a chance to get into the Christmas spirit on Saturday.

The West Central Illinois Leathernecks Marine Corps League hosted their annual Christmas party at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Organizers said it's a time to help veterans enjoy the holidays by giving them small gifts, as well as baked goods.

"We try to bring out kids, and there's a lot of smiles." Commandant Jim Crosier said. "You know Christmas time is the time to smile."

The league will also host a bingo night at the Veterans Home on February 3rd.