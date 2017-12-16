Local veterans celebrate Christmas with the community - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local veterans celebrate Christmas with the community

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The Christmas Party took place on Saturday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Veterans in Quincy got a chance to get into the Christmas spirit on Saturday.

The West Central Illinois Leathernecks Marine Corps League hosted their annual Christmas party at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Organizers said it's a time to help veterans enjoy the holidays by giving them small gifts, as well as baked goods.

"We try to bring out kids, and there's a lot of smiles." Commandant Jim Crosier said. "You know Christmas time is the time to smile." 

The league will also host a bingo night at the Veterans Home on February 3rd.

