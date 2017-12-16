Habitat for Humanity welcomes Hannibal family home

There's no place like home for the holidays, and that saying was especially meaningful for a Hannibal family who got keys to their new home Saturday morning.

Adriel Vedenhaupt and her children Coby and Mackenzie spent the last 8 months watching their new home come to fruition.



"Every step it's just been more and more exciting, and just to see all the different changes, it's just been amazing." Vedenhaupt said. "Words can't express how happy we are."

The home was built with the help of the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity. President Brad Kurz said Saturday's dedication of the new home meant a lot.



"It's an opportunity for us to celebrate that we've got a house for Adriel and her family." Kurz said. "This is one of our favorite times that we get to celebrate the completion of a project."

Kurz added that the incredibly supportive surrounding community is one of the main reasons his organization is able to complete projects like this one.

"We could not do this, if we weren't in a generous community." Kurz said. "Anywhere from the city government to helping us set up the utilities, to the contractors that come on our blitz build day."

For Adriel and her two kids, having a new home in time for the holiday season is a gift they won't soon forget.

"It means the world to me." Vedenhaupt said. "I mean it's such a blessing. Words cannot express. I'm just so overwhelmed with excitement and joy."

The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity is working on plans to build another home starting next year.