Boil order for Warsaw residents after water main break

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) -

The city of Warsaw issued a boil order on Saturday for residence living from 7th to 11th Street on Main Street.

The issue was for a water main break. 

No timetable has been issued on when it will be lifted. 

