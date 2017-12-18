2 arrested for stealing

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported two people were recently arrested on stealing charges.

In a news release, the sheriff's office stated Shawn R. Knight, 38, of Lewistown, was arrested Dec. 14. He was being held on two counts of stealing.

The release stated a deputy noticed Knight near a field near Lewistown. It stated he was located hiding in a ditch.

Authorities stated Knight was wanted for failure to appear on a leaving the scene of an accident case. They also stated Knight was also wanted for the theft of construction tools.

The sheriff's office stated Knight is accused of taking construction equipment including generators and hand tools from a construction site near Lewistown. He was being held on a $27,500 cash-only bond.

LCSO officials also reported the arrest of Tamara R. Cibert, 23, of Lewistown, on Sunday. They said she was arrested on two counts of stealing and was an accomplice of Knight.

Cibert was being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.