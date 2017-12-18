2 arrested for stealing

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn released new details Tuesday morning related to an arson investigation and search for suspects.More >>
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn released new details Tuesday morning related to an arson investigation and search for suspects.More >>
A Quincy Public Schools bus driver was cited in a crash last week, according to the police report.More >>
A Quincy Public Schools bus driver was cited in a crash last week, according to the police report.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported two people were recently arrested on stealing charges.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported two people were recently arrested on stealing charges.More >>
Authorities say a teenager was arrested Thursday for making a terrorist threat to the Paris R-II School District.More >>
Authorities say a teenager was arrested Thursday for making a terrorist threat to the Paris R-II School District.More >>
A car and a school bus collided Friday morning in Quincy, according to the police department.More >>
A car and a school bus collided Friday morning in Quincy, according to the police department.More >>
Four Hannibal residents were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges, according to the police department.More >>
Four Hannibal residents were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges, according to the police department.More >>
Investigators in Hancock County say they found methephetamine, scales, money and weapons when they searched a Hamilton man's home Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Investigators in Hancock County say they found methephetamine, scales, money and weapons when they searched a Hamilton man's home Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities said a Chicago man was arrested Wednesday in Quincy on a warrant for attempted murder.More >>
Authorities said a Chicago man was arrested Wednesday in Quincy on a warrant for attempted murder.More >>
A Clark County, Missouri, school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon near Kahoka.More >>
A Clark County, Missouri, school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon near Kahoka.More >>
The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office said the man killed in a Columbia, Missouri, home Monday night was the son of a Clark County judge.More >>
The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office said the man killed in a Columbia, Missouri, home Monday night was the son of a Clark County judge.More >>