Musso leaves QU for Lindenwood

Quincy University announced Monday morning that head women's soccer coach Dave Musso has resigned to accept the same position at Lindenwood University.

It's a homecoming for Musso, who is a St. Louis, MO native having graduated from De Smet High School. Musso also served as an assistant coach at Lindenwood for two seasons before becoming the head coach at QU in 2006.

Musso leaves Quincy with the second most coaching victories all-time in program history with 165. QU made the NCAA Tournament 10 times in 12 seasons under Musso.

