QPS bus driver cited in recent crash

A Quincy Public Schools bus driver was cited for a crash last week, according to the police report.

According to the report, Johanna K. Shaw, 60, of Quincy, was driving a QPS school bus south on 30th Street at 8:24 a.m. and ran a red light. It stated the bus then collided with a car driven by Karen Ita.

The report stated Ita, 61, of Quincy was driving a car west on Maine Street. It stated Ita had a green light at the 30th Street intersection, according to her and three witnesses.

The drivers were not injured, according to the crash report. No injuries were listed for children on the bus.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said that correction action was taken on the bus driver, but she was back on the job Monday. He said the driver was also tested for drugs and alcohol, which he said came back negative.

"They're tested immediately after any accident that we're ticketed in or think we might be at fault," Webb said.

Webb also said he received word that a parent did take their child to a doctor to get checked following the crash. He said he was told the child was fine.

