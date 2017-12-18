Hannibal Regional Healthcare System presented with $118,000 check

Dr. Joel Hassien, Dr. Wendy Harrington, Loretta Bringer and Todd Ahrens. (Pictured left to right)

The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary presented a $118,000 check Monday to help fund medical equipment and other projects.

According to a news release, a major portion of the funds helps with the new linear accelerator at the James E. Cary Cancer Center. Other projects funded by the Auxiliary include scholarships for Hannibal Regional team members, coloring books, puppets and the Wish List Program.

Hannibal Regional stated 2017 Auxiliary volunteers donated over 24,000 hours of service. They said that's the equivalent $550,000 of service.

It has been such a rewarding experience to be a part of this organization,” Loretta Bringer, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary President, stated. “We enjoy supporting our community and it’s so great to see our service benefit so many.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Alicia Rollins at 573-248-5272 for more information.