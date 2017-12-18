Chicago man sentenced to life term for Burlington killing

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Chicago man to life in prison for the 2015 shooting death of a man during an argument over athletic shoes in a Burlington, Iowa, intersection.

The Hawk Eye newspaper reports District Judge John Linn sentenced 24-year-old Earl Booth-Harris on Monday to life in prison without parole following his November conviction of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Deonte Carter, of Burlington. Authorities say Booth-Harris shot Carter three times on Feb. 16, 2015, in front of several witnesses after an argument over stolen Nike Air Jordans.

Booth-Harris, who also suffered a gunshot wound to a leg, was arrested months later in Illinois.

After the sentencing, Booth-Harris was also charged with attempted murder in an attack on a Des Moines County jail officer on Dec. 10.

