Chicago man sentenced to life term for Burlington killing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Chicago man sentenced to life term for Burlington killing

Posted: Updated:

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Chicago man to life in prison for the 2015 shooting death of a man during an argument over athletic shoes in a Burlington, Iowa, intersection.

The Hawk Eye newspaper reports District Judge John Linn sentenced 24-year-old Earl Booth-Harris on Monday to life in prison without parole following his November conviction of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Deonte Carter, of Burlington. Authorities say Booth-Harris shot Carter three times on Feb. 16, 2015, in front of several witnesses after an argument over stolen Nike Air Jordans.

Booth-Harris, who also suffered a gunshot wound to a leg, was arrested months later in Illinois.

After the sentencing, Booth-Harris was also charged with attempted murder in an attack on a Des Moines County jail officer on Dec. 10.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.