Power outage scheduled in Hannibal

The Hannibal Board of Public Works says some residents and businesses will experience a planned power outage Tuesday.

According to a news release, the outage is scheduled for 9 a.m. and is expected to last up to two hours. It's expected to impact some businesses along McMasters Avenue and homes in the area of Greenway Drive, Brookside Drive, Sunset, Hillside and parts of Overhill Road.

Officials said the outage was scheduled to allow the relocation of a utility pole along McMasters Avenue.

HBPW spokesperson Kari Goodman said the outage will impact McDonald's and Long John Silvers on McMasters.

The release stated residents impact received a door hanger earlier this week, while businesses were notified in person.