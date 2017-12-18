New clinic highlights need for affordable healthcare

The clinic is next to grocery store and the pharmacy.

The clinic is next to the pharmacy on 14th and Harrison.

Staff will be at the clinic to help people who are sick.

Getting fast and affordable healthcare can be tough at times, but Blessing Health System is trying to provide more access by adding another walk-in clinic.

The Convenient Care Clinic at Hy-Vee on 14th and Harrison is another option for people that need to be treated fast. Residents believe this is a new trend in health care and they are excited to use it.

Blessing Health System is creating a one-stop shop at grocery stores across the region and resident Dave Comer is excited for it.

"Coming here and taking care of your doctor, prescription and food all at the same time is very nice," Comer said.

The new convenience care clinic is located next to the pharmacy in Hy-Vee. Medical Director of the walk-in clinic Dr. Joseph Lane said it's all about providing access for the people.

"Illness doesn't know a timeframe," Lane said. "We want to be 100 percent proactive about getting health care out to the community."

Brian Winchell thinks it will be great for his family because they can get treated right away without having to wait for an opening at a doctor's office.

"I think it's going to be nice," Winchell said. "It will be convenient for the people on this side of town who have to drive all the way over to the emergency room. It will take a lot of pressure off the ER docs and I think it will be a good thing."

Lane also said it will be easier on patient's wallets. Comer said health prices continue to rise and it's nice to see something easy and affordable.

"Sure, yeah, anytime you can save time and money is the name of the game nowadays," Comer said. "I think it's neat that Hy-Vee has done this."

Blessing said the clinics have been a success in other locations. There is a convenient care clinic at the county market in Canton, Missouri, and a fast care clinic at the Shopko on 32nd and Broadway.

Officials hope to keep the success going.

"Hy-Vee has told us that we are their 60-61 clinic opening in their store, so it's definitely a trend," Primary Care Services Director Tena Awerkamp said.

The clinic will be open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and on the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be closed on major holidays, like Christmas, when the grocery store itself it closed.