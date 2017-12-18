Local school district asking for $5 million tax levy

It's a struggle all across Illinois: having enough cash flow to keep public schools operating.

The West Prairie School District is asking for a $5 million property tax levy in 2017. The proposed levy is a 4.8 percent increase.

The district is trying to take advantage of a bigger pool of money than has been available in years past.

Mary Ellen Oakman has lived in Colchester her whole life and has owned her home right next to the middle school since 2002. She's glad to hear the West Prairie School District might be getting more money.

"It's very important for all of the children because they need different things to work with and all of their computers and everything," Oakman said. "I think it's absolutely wonderful."

Superintendent Carol Kilver said property values have increased by 3 percent across the district, meaning more money available for the tax levy. That's why the school board approved a 4.8 percent increase.

"In order to make sure we capture all of our dollars," Kilver added. "We've bumped it up 1.8 percent to capture all of those dollars. What we know at the end of the day is, there is only so much we'll receive."

Kilver said increased property values could be a turning point for the school district.

"We are trying to catch up from several years of deferred payments or not receiving payments, and once you get behind, it's really hard to catch up," Kilver said. "It could be a turning point for us, but it could be more of a stabilizing turning point, but there is that sense of optimism."

Kilver said 70 percent of their funding comes from local taxes. More money could mean less borrowing they will have to do down the road to fix their aging buildings.

"Each of our aging building has more capacity to hold more students," Kilver said. "So we're looking for that perfect balance of making sure that we're spending our dollars wisely, but that we provide kids with an opportunity that lasts them a lifetime."

Now it's up to the three counties - Henderson, Warren and McDonough - and the school district to decide how much of the proposed levy the district will get. That will be decided in April.



