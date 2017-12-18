Macomb business closing doors after 37 years - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb business closing doors after 37 years

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A long-time business in downtown Macomb is closing its doors for good.

Diamond Den Jewelry has been in business for 37 years. Owner Sue Melton has decided to retire and close up shop.

Metlon has owned three other business on the square and has been in the retail business for over 60 years. Now she said it's time to say goodbye since the customer base has shifted.

"I decided because business has sloughed off that we're not going to have customers in stores like this anymore, anywhere," Melton added. "Everybody's going to stay at home and order from the internet. I'm sorry about that, but we can't fix it."

Melton said she expects Diamond Den will be closed officially some time in January.

