Heading Home: Musso exits Quincy for opportunity at Lindenwood

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- When Dave Musso was handed over the reigns of the Quincy University women's soccer program at 24 years of age he didn't put a time table on how long he planned to stay.



Musso hit the ground running and success followed.



In 12 seasons with the Hawks, Musso guided his teams to 165 victories, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, four regular season Great Lakes Valley Conference titles, and a pair of GLVC Tournament championships.



But Musso is exiting his alma mater for the head coaching position of the Lindenwood women's program and an opportunity to return to his hometown.



"I never knew when I would leave. It just happened. This job opened up and it just seemed like the right opportunity for me," Musso said.



"I was never looking it just opened up, (there are) good people (at Lindenwood), and it fell into place."



Musso leaves following yet another impressive season.



The Hawks won 17 games, finished undefeated at home, and reached the NCAA Midwest Region championship.



It's a fitting finish at a place Musso considers his home away from home and he couldn't be more grateful to those who lent a hand along the way.



"I'm thankful for the Quincy University community for all the support they have given me," he said.



"It's just a great opportunity that came about where I get to continue my career and doing what I love, which is running a program (and) making a difference in people's lives, and I get to do it in my hometown."



Musso inherits a Lindenwood program coming off a five-win campaign and has only one winning season since the program joined the NCAA Division II ranks in 2013.



The task for Quincy and athletic director Marty Bell now turns to finding a replacement who can build off what Musso left.