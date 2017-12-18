Suspects sought following Hannibal fire, one injured

Heavy smoke was still coming from the home about an hour after the fire started.

Another view of the home. You can see that a portion of the roof is gone.

Flames were still coming out of the top of the home about an hour after the fire broke out.

Authorities were searching for suspects Monday night following a fire in Hannibal.

The fire broke out in a home at 771 Head Ln. in Hannibal. Hannibal firefighters said they responded to the fire around 7 p.m.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said late Monday night authorities were investigating a home invasion, assault and arson. He said a woman was taken to Hannibal Regional with serious injuries.

Sgt. Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were assisting in the search for suspects. Tuesday morning the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were no longer involved in the the investigation and referred questions to the Marion County Sheriff's Office

Shinn said descriptions were not available because authorities have not been able to speak to the victim due to her injuries.

A neighbor said they heard a loud boom, and when they looked outside, they saw flames coming from the front window.

The fire destroyed the left side of the duplex, and a section of the roof caved in. Firefighters were also working on the right side of the residence.

Heavy smoke was still coming from the home about an hour after the fire started. The siding on a nearby home was also melted by the fire.



Hannibal Rural Fire Chief Mike Dobson said the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate and one person was home at the time. Dobson said there's no word on any injuries.

A Hannibal firefighter said they were called in as mutual aid to the fire, and Hannibal Rural Fire Department was the lead on the fire. Hannibal Police and the Marion County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.



Chief Dobson said someone will monitor hotspots all night.