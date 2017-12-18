A spirit of giving with just a week left until Christmas.

The Early Childhood and Family Center in Quincy held its annual Coins for Kindness drive on Monday.

Children brought in loose change that will be donated to Ready, Set, Grow -- a United Way program that helps parents get their kids ready for school.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the event and organizers say despite all the fun, the kids learned a valuable lesson.

Toys for Tots also donates a gift to every student every year. Last year, The Early Childhood and Family Center raised more than $1,000 through the event.

