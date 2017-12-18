Aldermen vote down tax levy increase, use reserves instead

Burying your head in the sand, that's how Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore described Monday's tax levy vote after council shot down a tax increase.

Residents will not see their property tax rate go up next year, but it doesn't mean there won't be a tax increase. Aldermen shot down the 7.37 percent increase. In it's place, council voted to keep the levy the same, and will take $651,000 from the reserves to put towards pensions.

Mayor Kyle Moore and Alderman Paul Havermale spoke against it saying it takes away from the city's reserves in case of emergencies. Aldermen Mike Farha, who suggested the change, said it's not fair to keep putting the pensions on the back of property taxes.

"We've got a lot of tax increases on the table and I'm not sure that we're growing at a rate that supports those tax increases," Farha said. "In fact, I'm not sure that we shouldn't be cutting taxes. So that's my rationale."

Mayor Moore says this only delays the problem for later.

"Certainly, this vote here pretty much sets up that we will have a large tax increase vote in March."

Mayor Moore also says because this is the second year aldermen have chosen to use reserves, next year's vote could be an even larger tax increase to try and keep up with the rising pension costs.

Also from city council: