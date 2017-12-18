Video gaming ordinance changes tabled

Plans to increase the number of video gaming machines at Quincy businesses will have to wait at least a week.

Aldermen tabled the measure after an amendment to the ordinance was presented Monday. It would would allow existing liquor license holders to have three machines instead of two. Right now, if a business adds a video gaming machine, they don't have to pay a fee to the city. However if this passes, they'll have to pay a $100 fee to the city per machine.

The ordinance would also create a new liquor license called "Video Gaming Parlor" allowing five machines per business, the maximum under state law, but the license would cost $10,000 a year or $6,000 every six months.