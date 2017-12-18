New law could pave way for new start-up businesses - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New law could pave way for new start-up businesses

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce displayed in window. Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce displayed in window.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new Illinois law could help low-income residents start the business they've been dreaming of.

The law establishes a grant from the Department of Human Services for low-income individuals on public aid to create new start-up businesses. It requires a business plan or proposal that shows the viability of the business and how the grant money would be used to develop it.

Local business advocates feel it helps overcome the hurdle of financial constraints.

"Sometimes we have to overcome the negative myth that comes with public aid," Latonya Brock, Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said. "So I think some of those individuals may have been affected by things you or I may never know, but they still have great ideas and great opportunities."

Advocates hope area residents can use the grant to get their ideas running.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.