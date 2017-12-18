Marion County sees record sales tax revenue - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Marion County sees record sales tax revenue

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
A cashier rings up a purchase at the Ace Hardware store in Palmyra.
Customers make a purchase at the Ace Hardware store in Palmyra.
Downtown Hannibal

Marion County saw record sales tax revenue in 2017, according to the county's presiding commissioner Lyndon Bode.

Bode said the county raked in about $2,091,000 which is roughly $15,000 more than the record set in 2015.

Bode credits economic development and strong retail in places like in Hannibal, Monroe City and West Quincy. He said the half cent sales tax goes to the general revenue fund and is vital for the county.

"It's what we operate off of. It's what we work through our county courthouses, both courthouses in the county and our sheriff's department, jail, it helps operate all those day to day functions in the county." Bode said.

He said Marion County is hoping for similar revenue in 2018.

