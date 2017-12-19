Monday's Area Scores - December 18 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - December 18

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**College Basketball, Women's**

Western Illinois: 71
18) Stanford: 64
Emily Clemens: 26 pts (becomes program's all-time leader in assists)
Taylor Higginbotham: 17 pts
Olivia Braun/Morgan Blumer: 12 pts each
Leathernecks: (10-2), first win vs. AP Top 25 team in program history

Culver-Stockton: 76
Quincy: 66
Maison Bovard: 17 pts, 11 rebs
Carly Harper: 13 pts
Anika Webster: 20 pts
Wildcats: (6-5)
Hawks: (3-7)


**High School Basketball, Girls**

Warrenton (Mo.): 36
Keokuk: 53
-- Rumble on the River
Ke'Aja Lacy: 14 pts

Macon: 51
Hannibal: 25

Highland: 61
Knox County: 43
Kennedy Flanagan: 17 pts
Jessie Anderson: 14 pts
Cougars: (5-0)

Atlanta: 18
South Shelby: 72
Caitlyn Poore/Meredith O'Neal: 14 pts each

Mark Twain: 43
Bowling Green: 57
Gabi Deters: 21 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 33 pts

Canton: 45
Liberty: 55
Paige Knuffman: 14 pts

Beardstown: 26
Brown County: 69
Mariah Markert: 16 pts (including 1,000th career point)

Pittsfield: 59
Greenfield: 55

West Central: 51
Triopia: 45

Elmwood: 54
Rushville-Industry: 52
-- Overtime
Ellie Lamb: 16 pts


**High School Basketball, Boys**

Macon: 47
Hannibal: 59
Dezi Jones: 27 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 12 pts
Pirates: (4-5), third straight win

Highland: 34
Knox County: 46
Hayden Miller: 14 pts
Keetan Johnston: 17 pts

Atlanta: 35
South Shelby: 65

Mark Twain: 47
Bowling Green: 55

Pleasant Hill: 61
Silex: 39
Grant Peebles: 16 pts, 18 rebs

Griggsville-Perry: 30
Pittsfield: 49
Isaac Shaw: 14 pts

