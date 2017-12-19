Monday's Area Scores - December 18

Dezi Jones had 27 points to lead Hannibal past Macon for its third straight victory.

**College Basketball, Women's**



Western Illinois: 71

18) Stanford: 64

Emily Clemens: 26 pts (becomes program's all-time leader in assists)

Taylor Higginbotham: 17 pts

Olivia Braun/Morgan Blumer: 12 pts each

Leathernecks: (10-2), first win vs. AP Top 25 team in program history



Culver-Stockton: 76

Quincy: 66

Maison Bovard: 17 pts, 11 rebs

Carly Harper: 13 pts

Anika Webster: 20 pts

Wildcats: (6-5)

Hawks: (3-7)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



Warrenton (Mo.): 36

Keokuk: 53

-- Rumble on the River

Ke'Aja Lacy: 14 pts



Macon: 51

Hannibal: 25



Highland: 61

Knox County: 43

Kennedy Flanagan: 17 pts

Jessie Anderson: 14 pts

Cougars: (5-0)



Atlanta: 18

South Shelby: 72

Caitlyn Poore/Meredith O'Neal: 14 pts each



Mark Twain: 43

Bowling Green: 57

Gabi Deters: 21 pts

McKenzie Lathrom: 33 pts



Canton: 45

Liberty: 55

Paige Knuffman: 14 pts



Beardstown: 26

Brown County: 69

Mariah Markert: 16 pts (including 1,000th career point)



Pittsfield: 59

Greenfield: 55



West Central: 51

Triopia: 45



Elmwood: 54

Rushville-Industry: 52

-- Overtime

Ellie Lamb: 16 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



Macon: 47

Hannibal: 59

Dezi Jones: 27 pts

Wyatt Waelder: 12 pts

Pirates: (4-5), third straight win



Highland: 34

Knox County: 46

Hayden Miller: 14 pts

Keetan Johnston: 17 pts



Atlanta: 35

South Shelby: 65



Mark Twain: 47

Bowling Green: 55



Pleasant Hill: 61

Silex: 39

Grant Peebles: 16 pts, 18 rebs



Griggsville-Perry: 30

Pittsfield: 49

Isaac Shaw: 14 pts