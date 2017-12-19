Avoid falling victim to porch theft

There are a couple of steps you can take to make sure your packages during the holiday season get to your hands and not in the hands of thieves.

Mara Clingingsmith with the Better Business Bureau said with more people ordering things online, there's more opportunity for thieves to steal packages off your front porch.

One of the safest options according to Clingingsmith is having a package delivered to your work place.

"Make sure that if it's not in a secure location at your house or you have any concerns, find an alternate place to deliver it," explained Clingingsmith. "Have someone there or maybe send it to a parent's house or a friend's house who would be home or check with an employer to see if you can have it delivered to work."

Clingingsmith said coverage for stolen packages is limited, but check with your credit card company and the retailer to go over your options if you think your package was stolen.

Quincy's Postmaster, Bill Reitz, said they are aware of porch thieves.

He said there are a couple of things you can do in order to make sure your items are delivered to you, including using what they call informed delivery.

"That is on our USPS.com website," said Reitz. "It will let you know what mail to expect for that day. It will track your packages for you."

Reitz also said you can give driver's instructions through the app for where to drop off your packages.

Reitz said another option if you are worried is to call the post office here and have them hold an item until you're able to come pick it up.