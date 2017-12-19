Woman injured in Hannibal crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman injured in Hannibal crash

Car ends up in wooded area
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A woman was being treated for her injuries after driving her car down an embankment in Hannibal Monday night. 

Hannibal police said the driver was headed west on Pleasant Street around 11 p.m. and went down an embankment. The car ended up in a wooded area behind 940 Taylor St.
 
The driver was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of her injuries. 
 

