New details in Hannibal arson, assault investigation

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn released new details Tuesday morning related to an arson investigation and search for suspects.

Authorities said the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Hannibal Rural Fire Department, the Hannibal Fire Department and the Hannibal Police Department responded to the structure fire at 771 Head Lane at about 7:05 p.m. Shinn said that night they were investigating arson, assault and burglary and one person was taken to the hospital in relation to the incident.

In a news release Tuesday, Shinn stated they learned the occupant of the duplex was assaulted by two men. He stated the two men were apparently inside the home when the occupant arrived.

Shinn stated items were taken from the home before the two suspects set the structure on fire and left.

According to Shinn, his office, along with the Hannibal Police Department, are investigating the incident. He stated the state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

