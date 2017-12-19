Stolen vehicle related to Hannibal fire found

Crews at the scene of the fire Monday night.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said the stolen vehicle authorities were looking for in connection with a Hannibal fire and assault was found Tuesday.

Shinn said the vehicle was found abandoned around 4 p.m., but the location was not available. He said authorities were still searching for suspects.

"We don't believe this was a random act," Shinn said. "They targeted that location and the individuals living there."

Shinn said they were hoping to find fingerprints and other DNA evidence in the vehicle.

Authorities said the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Hannibal Rural Fire Department, the Hannibal Fire Department and the Hannibal Police Department responded to the structure fire at 771 Head Lane at about 7:05 p.m. Shinn said that night they were investigating arson, assault and burglary and one person was taken to the hospital in relation to the incident.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Shinn stated they learned the occupant of the duplex was assaulted by two men. He stated the two men were apparently inside the home when the occupant arrived.

Shinn stated items were taken from the home before the two suspects set the structure on fire and left.

According to Shinn, his office, along with the Hannibal Police Department, are investigating the incident. He stated the state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

