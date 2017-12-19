3 inmates charged in attack on Des Moines County jailers

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say three inmates - including two convicted killers - have been charged with attempted murder for attacking two officers at the Des Moines County Jail.

The two officers were attacked Dec. 10. One was treated and released on the same day. The other officer left a hospital two days later.

The Iowa Public Safety Department says Earl Booth-Harris, Jorge Sanders-Galvez and Bobby Joe Morris also were charged Monday with assault on a correctional officer. Booth-Harris' attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday. Court records don't list attorneys for Sanders-Galvez and Morris in the new cases.

Sanders-Galvez was convicted last month of killing of a gender-fluid Burlington teen, and Booth-Harris has been convicted of killing a Burlington man. Morris is awaiting further court action on his robbery case appeal.

