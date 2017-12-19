3 arrested on drug charges

Richardson, Hull and Allison (left to right)

The Hannibal Police Department reported three residents face drug charges following the search of a home Monday.

In a news release, HPD stated officers executed the search warrant in the 3600 block of St. Charles Street. It stated the search was prompted by an investigation into the distribution of meth.

Police reported finding a substance believed to be meth.

The release stated three people were arrested for the following charges:

Seth Richardson, 39 - Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected area, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Allison, 38 - Possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Charlie Hull, 37 - Possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Richardson was taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold pending review by the county prosecutor. They said Allison and Hull were released pending court appearances in Hannibal Municipal Court.