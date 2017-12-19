Keeping your home safe during holiday travel

Quincy police said to make sure all of your doors and windows are locked.

If you're leaving home for the holidays you might remember to lock up the front door, but there's a couple of other things you might be forgetting which could mean your home is not as secure while you're away.

Kelsey Lepper, an officer with the Quincy Police Department, said you should make sure all your windows and doors are locked while you are away.

They say to put lights on a timer and let trusted neighbors and friends know that you won't be there for a few days.

Another option is to put in for a residence check at the police department.

"Give us your information, how long you're going to be gone, your address along with things that are normal, things that are not," explained Lepper. "We'll just come by, I try to get there every day in my district, and check the doors, check the windows while making sure nothing is broken and that there's no signs of anyone entering that shouldn't be."

Another thing Lepper said to do is to have your mail forwarded to another address or have it held at the post office.

"It is a safety hazard," she said. "The more mail you have built up, it's a crime of opportunity. People will see that 'oh this person's not here' and then they'll take it upon themselves."