Former inmate suing Schuyler Co. sheriff, officer

Court documents show a former Schuyler County Jail inmate is suing for excessive force she claims led to her miscarriage.

Hope Cox filed the lawsuit Dec. 4 against the Schuyler County, sheriff Bill Redshaw and correctional officer Nick Gregory. It was filed in US District Court (Illinois Central District).

The complaint filed by one of Cox's two attorney's, Louis Meyer, states she was in the Schuyler County Jail on Sept. 3, 2017, serving a sentence for driving on a revoked license. It stated she was five weeks pregnant at the time.

According to the complaint, Gregory approached the jail cell Cox was in with four other detainees and began yelling at her about an incident with a phone the weekend prior. It stated Gregory was bragging to other details prior to that day about planning to give Cox a hard time about using the phone when she returned.

The complaint stated the two argued back and forth before Gregory told her she was going to isolation. It stated Cox agreed she should go to isolation.

The documents state that without calling for additional officers or a female officer, Gregory opened the cell door. The complaint stated Cox began to collect her items to take with her before Gregory pointed a taser at her and told her to put her hands in the air.

According to the complaint, Gregory put away his taser, "violently" grabbed her arm and ripped her shirt. It stated Gregory then pulled the taser out again and tased her in the back.

The documents state Cox collapsed on the ground before Gregory "violently" handcuffed her and dragged her out of the jail cell. Cox claimed her shoulder and ribs were injured during the handcuffing.

On her way to isolation, the complaint states Cox was crying in pain and asked Gregory to slow down. She said Gregory then twisted her arm "violently" before continuing to isolation.

Documents stated after turning a corner, Gregory choked Cox to the ground. During this time, documents state Cox continued to cry and had a difficult time breathing.

Later that day, the complaint states Cox was taken to an investigation room where she was interviewed and photographs were taken of her injuries. She was then released at 5 p.m. that day.

The documents state Cox went to Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville that night for treatment of her injuries.

The complaint stated Cox was informed by her doctor on Sept. 10 that she experienced a miscarriage.

WGEM News reached out to Sheriff Bill Redshaw for comment on the lawsuit, but he declined.

Meyer said on Tuesday that Cox learned she was pregnant following the alleged incident.

"It's a very tragic case," Meyer said. "It's been a very stressful time for (Cox)."

When asked what kind of compensation Cox was looking for, Meyer said that was "undetermined."