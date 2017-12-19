Man sentenced to life in prison for Burlington killing

A man convicted last month of killing a gender-fluid teen in Burlington last year was sentenced to life in prison.

Jorge Sanders-Galvez was convicted of first-degree murder last month by a Lee County jury. The life sentence was handed down by Chief Circuit Judge Mary Ann Brown on Monday.

Sanders-Galvez was one of two men accused of shooting 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson to death in Burlington. His cousin, Jaron Purham, was also charged in her death and is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors described Johnson as a high school student who sometimes dressed in women's clothing. They said Johnson identified both as a male and female.

Sanders-Galvez is also facing an attempted murder charge filed this week. Officials say he and two other inmates attacked two correctional officers in the Des Moines County Jail.

RELATED: "Security increased at Lee County trial"