Ill. Senator tours vets' home due to Legionella cases

The Illinois state senator pushing for an audit of the Illinois Veterans' Home toured the Quincy facility on Tuesday.

Senator Tom Cullerton (D) walked the grounds, but journalists weren't allowed on the tour. He recently announced there should be a full legislative audit on the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy following several deaths due to Legionnaires' disease.

Cullerton said he wanted to visit the home and talk with the administration ahead of the joint hearing between the Senate and the House. The hearing comes after 10 families sued the vets' home following 12 deaths linked to a Legionnaires disease outbreak in 2015.

Cullerton said the staff was frustrated over not being able to find a source the problem, but he said somebody needs to be held accountable.

"It needs to go away," Cullerton said. "We need to figure out what the remedy is. We need to make sure the CDC report was truthful. We need to make sure they've given us every option and every opportunity to fix this."

Cullerton said he hopes to find out through the hearing when the outbreaks actually occurred and why families weren't notified immediately. He believed residents at the home shouldn't have to worry about coming down with an illness like Legionnaires' disease.

