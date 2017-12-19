Driver arrested after crashing into building, then taking off

Quincy police say they've arrested a 23-year-old driver on multiple charges in connection with a chain of events Tuesday night, including a crash into a building.



Sgt. Nathan Elbus with the Quincy Police Department said Austin Hays, 23, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing to allude police, disobeying traffic control devices, improper lane usage and speeding.



QPD says the driver collided with a building at 24th and Harrison and left the scene. He said the vehicle then went south on 36th where he struck another vehicle, a mailbox and crashed into a ditch.

Pavon said no one else was in the vehicle.

Authorities said no one was hurt, including a baby in the other vehicle that was hit.

Traffic was down to one lane for a short time on South 36th street.

Sgt. Elbus said since none of the arresting charges are felonies, Hays will not be booked into the Adams County Jail and is being released, pending a court appearance. Sgt. Elbus said he wasn't sure why Hays initially crashed or how fast he was going.