Chisholm signs with JWCC soccer, becomes first recruit

Barely two weeks after the revitalized John Wood men's soccer team found it's head coach in Bob Cowman, the Blazers, set to begin play in the fall of 2018, now have their first recruit.



Former Quincy High standout Drew Chisholm signed to play with the Blazers, Tuesday, as the team's first new recruit since it was announced the school would bring back the program.



"Coming back and being able to play in Quincy, again, in front of all my friends and family is a great opportunity," Chisholm said.



Chisholm spent his fall playing for Millikin University but has been looking forward to an opportunity to play for John Wood since he first found out the school was getting a team.



"When I was away at Millikin I just found my heart coming back to Quincy and I just did what my heart told me to do and I came back. I can't wait."



Not only is Chisholm the Blazers first recruit but he is, perhaps more importantly, a local product. In fact, it is the hopes of John Wood head coach Bob Cowman that this is the beginning of a pipeline from local teams to John Wood.



"We have two fantastic high school programs in our town and therefore it's just one other option for these kids," said Cowman.



"It's an untapped resource that we help build into the lives of young men. So this gives them an opportunity, not only to showcase their talents, but with our staff, to be able to place them at the school, the four year school, that most fits their talent level."



Chisholm may have been the first local product to join the Blazers but he will be far from the last. Wednesday, Quincy High's Harrison Fey and Dylan Jenkins are expected to sign with John Wood as well.

