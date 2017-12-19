Stepping Up Initiative in the works for Marion County

Marion County Assessor Mark Novac is trying to bring the Stepping Up Initiative to Marion County.

The Stepping Up Initiative aims at reducing the number of people with mental illnesses in jails.

Marion County could soon be a part of a new program aimed at reducing the number of people with mental illnesses in jails.

It's called the "Stepping Up Initiative." The plan provides county officials with resources to get those with mental illness the help they need rather than have them filter through the jail system.

Mark Novak is the Marion County Assessor and says he brought the issue to commissioners during their meeting on Monday.

"It just seems like there's a void and something is missing that needs to be taken care of and there's not a lot of counties that are really on board with it yet," said Novak. "I think we'd be the fourth county in the State of Missouri."

Novak says the commissioners will continue to review the initiative and try and figure out a way to fund the program.

