Local increase in kennel cough cases - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local increase in kennel cough cases

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kennel cough can spread among dogs. Kennel cough can spread among dogs.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

As families get ready to hit the road for the holidays, many of them will board their animals. However, local animal experts are warning that they've seen an increase in cases of kennel cough.

The cough is an upper respiratory disease caused by airborne infection, or dogs touching noses.

Jodi Markle is the Shelter Veterinarian at the Quincy Humane Society and said Tuesday that her organization is seeing more cases of the illness. You can get your dog vaccinated to help prevent the disease.

"Most people will describe the cough as it sounds like their dog is trying to cough up a hair ball, or some dogs sound like a goose honk when they're trying to cough." Markle said.

Markle added that if you observe any of these symptoms with your dog, that you should call your veterinarian.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.