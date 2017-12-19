Local increase in kennel cough cases

As families get ready to hit the road for the holidays, many of them will board their animals, however local animal experts are warning that they've seen an increase in kennel cough.More >>
As families get ready to hit the road for the holidays, many of them will board their animals, however local animal experts are warning that they've seen an increase in kennel cough.More >>
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said the stolen vehicle authorities were looking for in connection with a Hannibal fire and assault was found Tuesday.More >>
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said the stolen vehicle authorities were looking for in connection with a Hannibal fire and assault was found Tuesday.More >>
A man convicted last month of killing a gender-fluid teen in Burlington last year was sentenced to life in prison.More >>
A man convicted last month of killing a gender-fluid teen in Burlington last year was sentenced to life in prison.More >>
Missouri's maternal mortality rate is ranked as one of the worst in a country already known for its high rate of deaths due to childbirth.More >>
Missouri's maternal mortality rate is ranked as one of the worst in the country.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department reported three residents face drug charges following the search of a home Monday.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department reported three residents face drug charges following the search of a home Monday.More >>
An Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off an overpass south of Seattle on Monday and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing at least three people, injuring dozens and crushing two vehicles, authorities said.More >>
An Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off an overpass south of Seattle on Monday and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing at least three people, injuring dozens and crushing two vehicles, authorities said.More >>
Authorities say three inmates - including two convicted killers - have been charged with attempted murder for attacking two officers at the Des Moines County Jail.More >>
Authorities say three inmates - including two convicted killers - have been charged with attempted murder for attacking two officers at the Des Moines County Jail.More >>