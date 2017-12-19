Local increase in kennel cough cases

As families get ready to hit the road for the holidays, many of them will board their animals. However, local animal experts are warning that they've seen an increase in cases of kennel cough.

The cough is an upper respiratory disease caused by airborne infection, or dogs touching noses.

Jodi Markle is the Shelter Veterinarian at the Quincy Humane Society and said Tuesday that her organization is seeing more cases of the illness. You can get your dog vaccinated to help prevent the disease.

"Most people will describe the cough as it sounds like their dog is trying to cough up a hair ball, or some dogs sound like a goose honk when they're trying to cough." Markle said.

Markle added that if you observe any of these symptoms with your dog, that you should call your veterinarian.