QPS looking to reverse financial deficit trend

The district is keeping a close eye on finances.

After growing deficits, Quincy Public Schools is taking new steps to reverse a concerning financial trend.

Board Member Richard McNay said the district anticipates a $250,00 deficit in transportation funding and a $130,000 deficit in maintenance funds by the end of the school year.

Meanwhile, there's concern about the long term outlook as well.

The district projects a $3.75-million deficit for its education fund by the 2021 school year.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the projections are on the conservative side, and the district is working to reverse it.

"We made a million dollars in cuts this year." Webb said. "We have $500,000 projected for next year. Those are cuts in things that parents and community members may not see, because it doesn't impact kids."

Webb said that included not operating as many school buildings in light of the transition to new QPS schools.

Webb added that the district has high hopes that with the state's new funding formula, additional revenue will help reverse the trend of rising deficits.

The district should find out how much additional state funding they are receiving by sometime in April.