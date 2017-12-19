QPS working with local providers for school based healthcare - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS working with local providers for school based healthcare

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The district has been researching school based healthcare. The district has been researching school based healthcare.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Public School District is getting closer to completing a plan for school based healthcare.

Board Vice President Mike Troup said the district has been working with SIU School of Medicine, to get more information on community demographics and how that factors into a school based clinic that would serve students and employees.

Troup added that with a significant number of students in QPS qualifying for free and reduced lunch, the need for healthcare is there.

"Sixty percent of our student body is in this category." Troup said. "We've got bigger problems in the community, and I think this extra work is going to help define that."

The district has yet to decide on where the clinic will be, and they hope to have a more concrete plan in the next three to four months.

