Illinois senator visits veterans' home in Quincy

The Illinois state senator pushing for an audit of the Illinois Veterans' Home toured the Quincy facility Tuesday.

Senator Tom Cullerton wanted to visit the home and talk with the administration ahead of the joint hearing between the Senate and the House. The vets' home and the number of Legionnaires' cases will be the focus of the hearing next month. American Legion Post 37 Commander Dale Hill feels the home is doing what it can to rid the home of the bacteria.

"They have done a lot," Hill said. "They're very cooperative with the Center for Disease Control in instituting the measures that have been recommended.

Something Senator Cullerton mentioned following his tour of the facility.

"We've seen a lot of work being done here," Cullerton said. "They showed us the treatment facility. They showed us how they're trying to remedy the situation."

Senator Cullerton, who's also Chairman of the Department of Veteran Affairs committee, called for the hearing after 10 families sued the home after 12 deaths linked to Legionnaires' occurred there in 2015. He hopes to learn why it took so long for the public to learn about the outbreak and how to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"The fact it came back again is very troubling," Cullerton said.

Hill believes the home is going in a better direction under the guidance of Administrator Troy Culbertson in solving this problem.

"We have to look at who the administrator was at that time and what measures were taken at that time," Hill said.

Hill's glad lawmakers are looking closely at the matter, but wants that same focus done at other long-term nursing homes.

"I don't think it's a problem that's unique to the Veterans' Home here," Hill explained. "That I think is the important part is what is the incidents statewide, not just here."

Hill fully supports Senator Cullerton's hearing and hopes more answers to a solution can come out of it. The hearing takes place on January 9.