Santa visits Quincy American Legion Post

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Santa talks with kids during his stop at the American Legion Post 37.
Cookies laid out on a plate.
An attendee eats a cookie while talking with others.

Christmas is only a week away and Tuesday, Santa took time out of his busy schedule to visit with local veterans.

Quincy American Legion Post 37 held a meet and greet with Santa where kids could take photos and tell them directly what they want  for Christmas. Local members say its the first time they've held the event and hoped it would get residents interested in learning more about the American Legion.

"We want the community to get involved with it," Auxiliary member Wilma Huffman said. "We want them to know what the American Legion does. This is one of the ways we can do that is to do something for the kids and the community."

If you missed Santa, don't worry. He will be back at the American Legion Post, located on 116 North 8th Street, Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

