Tuesday Sports Extra-December 19

Tuesday Sports Extra-December 19

Posted:

**Men's College Basketball**

Western Illinois: 77
Eastern Illinois: 78
Kobe Webster: 16pts
Leathernecks: (7-3)

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)

West Hancock: 53
Central: 51
Drake Hammel: 29pts
Eric Jones: 22pts

Macomb: 40
Farmington: 43
Bombers: (5-5)

Calhoun: 48
Brown County: 71
Nathan Hendricker: 14pts
Jonah Farve: 14pts
Hornet: (7-1)

Payson: 67
Triopia: 56
Indians: (8-1)

Bushnell-PC: 59
West Prairie: 30
Jason Housenga: 16pts

(MSHSAA)

Bowling Green: 33
Palmyra: 70
Ragar McKinney: 15pts
Panthers: (7-1)

Marion County: 32
Community R-6: 54

(IHSAA)

Ft. Madison: 68
Iowa City Liberty: 45

Central Lee: 50
BND: 62
Evan Doyle: 16pts

(John Wood Rumble on the River)

Monroe City: 60
Unity: 54
CE Talton: 29pts, 11reb

STL Charter Prep: 36
Illini West: 52
Jackson Porter: 20pts
Kennedy Gooding: 17pts
Chargers: (5-5)

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)

Bowling Green: 35
Palmyra: 48

Marion County: 20
Community R-6: 72

(IGHSAU)

Wapello: 47
Holy Trinity: 45

Central Lee: 59
BND: 41
Northup: 18pts

(John Wood Rumble on the River)

Ft. Madison: 9
Illini West: 57
Baylee Clampitt: 16pts
Chargers: (11-2)

Monroe City: 58
Keokuk: 47
Jada Summers: 25pts
Michaela Davis: 10pts
Panthers: (9-0)
Chiefs: (4-3) 



 

