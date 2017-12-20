Tuesday Sports Extra-December 19

**Men's College Basketball**
Western Illinois: 77
Eastern Illinois: 78
Kobe Webster: 16pts
Leathernecks: (7-3)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
West Hancock: 53
Central: 51
Drake Hammel: 29pts
Eric Jones: 22pts
Macomb: 40
Farmington: 43
Bombers: (5-5)
Calhoun: 48
Brown County: 71
Nathan Hendricker: 14pts
Jonah Farve: 14pts
Hornet: (7-1)
Payson: 67
Triopia: 56
Indians: (8-1)
Bushnell-PC: 59
West Prairie: 30
Jason Housenga: 16pts
(MSHSAA)
Bowling Green: 33
Palmyra: 70
Ragar McKinney: 15pts
Panthers: (7-1)
Marion County: 32
Community R-6: 54
(IHSAA)
Ft. Madison: 68
Iowa City Liberty: 45
Central Lee: 50
BND: 62
Evan Doyle: 16pts
(John Wood Rumble on the River)
Monroe City: 60
Unity: 54
CE Talton: 29pts, 11reb
STL Charter Prep: 36
Illini West: 52
Jackson Porter: 20pts
Kennedy Gooding: 17pts
Chargers: (5-5)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
Bowling Green: 35
Palmyra: 48
Marion County: 20
Community R-6: 72
(IGHSAU)
Wapello: 47
Holy Trinity: 45
Central Lee: 59
BND: 41
Northup: 18pts
(John Wood Rumble on the River)
Ft. Madison: 9
Illini West: 57
Baylee Clampitt: 16pts
Chargers: (11-2)
Monroe City: 58
Keokuk: 47
Jada Summers: 25pts
Michaela Davis: 10pts
Panthers: (9-0)
Chiefs: (4-3)