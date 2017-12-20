2 arrested in connection with Hannibal armed robbery

Hannibal Police reported two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.More >>
A man was being investigated for a possible DUI in Quincy on Tuesday evening following a crash.More >>
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said the stolen vehicle authorities were looking for in connection with a Hannibal fire and assault was found Tuesday.More >>
Court documents show a former Schuyler County Jail inmate is suing for excessive force she claims led to her miscarriage.More >>
A man convicted last month of killing a gender-fluid teen in Burlington last year was sentenced to life in prison.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department reported three residents face drug charges following the search of a home Monday.More >>
A Quincy Public Schools bus driver was cited in a crash last week, according to the police report.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported two people were recently arrested on stealing charges.More >>
Authorities say a teenager was arrested Thursday for making a terrorist threat to the Paris R-II School District.More >>
A car and a school bus collided Friday morning in Quincy, according to the police department.More >>
