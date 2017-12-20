2 arrested in connection with Hannibal armed robbery

Hannibal Police reported two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

In a news release, HPD stated officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of Broadway at 3:02 a.m. They said the caller told officers a suspect followed her before displaying an unknown caliber handgun.

The release stated the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

HPD reported two suspects matching descriptions given to officers were arrested a short distance away from the area. The 58-year-old man and 55-year-old woman arrested were not identified.

Police said the two suspects were taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold, pending formal charges.

Authorities said a gun and cash was located and seized. No injuries were reported.