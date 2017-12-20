Missouri governor under review over secretive messaging app

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's attorney general says he'll review fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff's use of a secretive app that deletes messages after they're read.

The Kansas City Star previously reported that Greitens and some of his staff have accounts with Confide, an app that deletes messages and prevents users from taking screenshots.

The Confide accounts sparked concern among some open-government advocates that they could be used to undermine open records laws. A Democratic lawmaker asked Attorney General Josh Hawley for an investigation.

Hawley said Wednesday that his office will check into possible violations of the state's open records laws. He's running for U.S. Senate.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden says the governor's office is confident the review will find that staffers follow the law.

