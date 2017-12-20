Hannibal water tank back in service

The tank has been cleaned and disinfected.

The water tank is now back in service after being drained almost six months ago.

The tank has been cleaned and disinfected. Heath Hall, director of operations at the City of Hannibal Board of Public Works, said the process helps reduce water age and improve water quality.

The tank services industrial businesses along Highway 61 including General Mills and Watlow Manufacturing.

"The other tank on Warren Barrett Drive that was feeding those customers was fluctuating a little more than we wanted it to fluctuate," said Hall. "So, putting this one back in service gives us an extra million gallons to feed customers with."

Hall also said they were happy to get the tank back in service before the freezing temperatures move in. The colder weather makes it more difficult to clean and disinfect the tank.