Hannibal families pick up gifts distributed by Toys for Tots

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Six hundred families in Northeast Missouri got a helping hand Wednesday while preparing for Christmas.

After collecting thousands of items for the annual Toys for Tots Campaign, families came to Hannibal to pick up gifts for their kids. This year Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri will provide toys for almost 1,350 children.

Hannibal mom Melissa Story-Bates is picking up gifts for her 15-year-old son. 

"It'll be something special for him," Story-Bates said.

Story-Bates got to pick from thousands of toys collected by Toys for Tots, all spread out at the Admiral Coontz Armory on Wednesday.

Each child receives five stocking stuffers, three books and five gifts. 

"It helps out," Story-Bates said. "It helps people out who don't have a lot of money."

Something new this year: parents are now able to shop for each of the toys, instead of receiving a box with toys already picked out for them. 

"We would pack boxes and the parents would say, oh my kid already has that or my child isn't into that,'" Stacey Nicholas, co-coordinator of Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri, said. "We finally realized that we didn't know their children. They know their children and they deserve the power to say 'I want my child to have this for Christmas.'"

Nicholas said 100 volunteers and the help of the community helped make the distribution possible.

"Every single penny, every single donation goes into toys and makes this happen," said Nicholas. 

Families also left with a box of food provided by The Salvation Army. 

Distribution of Christmas food baskets and toys will be in Quincy on Thursday. The Salvation Army has contacted those who qualify for Thursday's assistance. 

